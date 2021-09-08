Wausau committee drafts two environmental justice resolution revisions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Environmental justice discussions continued in Wausau Wednesday night.

A proposed resolution aiming to address pollution in Wausau neighborhoods had two new revisions.

The term "environmental justice" refers to people getting access to environmental resources regardless of background.

One leader responded to a concern about whether it's common to consult other people in writing a revision.

"None of us are experts on most things," District 7 Alderperson Lisa Rasmussen said. "We're not engineers. We're not environmental experts. We're not attorneys. We depend on people who are. So when we need answers, that's where we go," she added.

In a tweet, Mayor Katie Rosenberg believes Wausau would be one of the first places in the state with environmental justice legislation, if passed.

It will be heard again later this month.