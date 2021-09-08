Wausau children’s museum re-opens at new Cedar Creek home

ROTHSCHILD, Wisc. (WAOW)-- After moving due to the closures of the Wausau mall, the Wausau Children's Museum has reopened at the Cedar Creek mall.

Currently the museum has several play area open to the public. Featured exhibits include an art studio, active play zone, roleplay stations and a special area for ages two and under.

Yvonne Mattson was with her grandson checking out the new museum in preparation of his fifth birthday party.

"I love it its huge its nice and big a great open area for the kids to play" Mattson said.

In the upcoming months families can expect see different programs, including specialty art classes, story-time activities, and Halloween parties.

for more information go to the Wausau children's museum website.