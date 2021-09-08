US, Germany press for Iran to return soon to nuclear talks

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — The U.S. and Germany have stepped up pressure on Iran to return soon to talks on its nuclear program. Germany’s foreign minister said Wednesday that a delay of two or three months floated by Tehran is too long. The remaining parties to the 2015 accord with world powers meant to contain Iran’s nuclear program held several rounds of talks in Vienna earlier this year on how to bring the U.S. back into the deal and how Iran can return to compliance with its terms. But the last round ended in June and no date has been set for their resumption.