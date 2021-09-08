The Latest Fall Colors Outlook Looks Good

The fall colors outlook three weeks ago didn’t look as good. Today, it looks better for us. Leafers across the Midwest and the Mississippi Valley are likely to have a good showing this year thanks to the weather patterns that have evolved over the past few months.

Areas farther south and east across the Midwest that picked up more rainfall throughout the summer are expected to exhibit more vibrant colors with more reds and oranges. We had a record wet summer.

Wisconsin fall into the "Vibrant" area.

Because of the drought farther west, Minnesota and surrounding areas may miss out on vibrant colors this autumn. Even if there are some periods of rain throughout September, it will be too late to help the foliage.

In short, Wisconsin looks to be fortunate.