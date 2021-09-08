Statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee taken down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews using a crane have hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the giant pedestal where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city.

Gov. Ralph Northam said it represents “more than 400 years of history that we should not be proud of.”

The equestrian statue was taken down amid boisterous cheers from a crowd of hundreds.

Some chanted “whose streets? Our streets!” and “Hey hey hey, goodbye.”

The statue is expected to be cut into pieces so that it can be brought to a secure location, where it will be stored until its final disposition is determined.