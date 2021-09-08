Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Car theft

Stevens Point (WAOW)-- Portage County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a car thief.

Investigators says surveillance cameras show a young man-- in a parking lot in Stevens Point-ripping off the car.

It happened on Church Street last Thursday.

"He went up to it and saw the owner left the keys in it--and drove away," Lt. Dana Williams says.

The 2009 white Impala is easy to identify.

"It has red rims, tinted windows a hood scoop and "SS" badges on the front and sides," Lt. Williams explains.

Stevens Point PD says the suspect is a white male with brown hair.

He wore baggy clothing, carried a black backpack and had black shoes with white markings and red soles.

Officers estimate the value of the stolen car at $6,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.