Officials remind people to wear life jackets when on the water

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- First responders are reminding people to wear life jackets when they're out on the water.

This comes after a kayaker capsized while on Lake Emily on Tuesday.

Law enforcement says windy conditions caused the kayaker to tip over, another person went in to rescue them. They both had life jackets, but neither of them were wearing them.

Both people are ok.

"By the time we get a rescue boat out and we're actually able to get in the water to retrieve somebody it's too late. so wearing a life jacket is a key thing," said Mike Lukas the Portage County Sheriff.

He adds that the situation could have taken a turn for the worse, but a bystander was able to call 911 right away.