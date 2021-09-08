Nice spell of weather ahead

Some chilly weather has certainly moved in from Canada with the northwest wind flow on the back side of a low pressure system in eastern Ontario. The spotty showers across the region should end Wednesday evening with decreasing clouds as the night goes on. Lows should drop to the upper to mid 40s in many cases. A few spots could be close to 40 by Thursday morning. Definitely have a sweatshirt or coat handy as you head outdoors!

Nice weather is on the way Thursday with high pressure working in from the west. We should have partly cloudy skies and highs from the upper 60s northeast to the lower 70s southwest. There is a small chance of afternoon sprinkles mainly in the northeast part of the viewing area. Winds will be light from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday will be pleasant as well. Plenty of sunshine is ahead. Despite a cool start with temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s, the highs should rebound to the mid 70s or so. Winds will be from the south to southeast at 6-13 mph.

Overall, the weekend looks just fine for this time of the year. Warmer than normal conditions will be flowing in from the southwest for Saturday. With partly cloudy skies, highs could soar to the upper 70s north to the middle 80s far south! It will turn more humid as well with dew points in the 60s. Still, it will be a great day for heading out for your favorite activities. A weak cold front will push through later Saturday but most models show it coming through dry. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Saturday to early Sunday. Otherwise, we should be partly sunny Sunday around here with cooler highs in the upper 60s north to lower 70s south.

Monday is shaping up partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 70s. A weather system coming in from the west will bring a good chance of showers Monday night and then ending early Tuesday. At this point we are not expecting strong thunderstorms or even heavy rain. Some sunshine could return next Tuesday afternoon along with gusty winds. Highs will stay near 72.

Dry weather looks to rule the period from next Wednesday possibly even to the end of next week. Generally comfortable conditions are anticipated with highs around 70 Wednesday and a bit warmer after that.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 8-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1900 - The greatest weather disaster in U.S. records occurred when a hurricane struck Galveston TX. A tide fifteen feet high washed over the island demolishing or carrying away buildings and drowning more than 6000 persons. The hurricane destroyed more than 3600 houses, and total damage was more than thirty million dollars. Winds to 120 mph, and a twenty foot storm surge accompanied the hurricane. Following the storm, the surf was three hundred feet inland from the former water line. The hurricane claimed another 1200 lives outside of the Galveston area. (8th-9th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)