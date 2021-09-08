Marshfield animal facility opens its doors

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A project a decade in the making made official Wednesday afternoon.

The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter opened its new permanent facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, after breaking ground on it in October 2019.

Among the new features includes larger areas for animals to move around, including cageless rooms for cats.

The executive director says this day has been a long time coming, but there's more work to do.

"There's a lot more programs and a lot more things and ideas that come about throughout the year so we have lots of goals and plans to do a lot of that stuff. Helping more in the community, helping our community members, helping get more animals spayed and neutered," Karen Rau said.

More than $1 million was raised through donations to build the new facility.