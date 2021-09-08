Virginia cuts Confederate Gen. Robert Lee statue into pieces

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has been hoisted off the giant pedestal where it towered over Virginia’s capital city. Now a work crew is cutting it in pieces so that it can be brought to a secure location. Gov. Ralph Northam said it represents “more than 400 years of history that we should not be proud of.” The equestrian statue was taken down amid boisterous cheers from a crowd of hundreds. Some chanted “whose streets? Our streets!” and “Hey hey hey, goodbye.”