Illinois AG probes suburban police force after 2020 death

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has launched a civil investigation of possible practices of unconstitutional or unlawful policing in a suburban Chicago police force. The civil investigation was requested in June 2020 by Joliet’s mayor and city council members about five months after the death of Eric Lurry Jr. He was a 37-year-old Black man who died in police custody. Raoul said Wednesday at a Chicago news conference that his office is taking a wider look at the department’s policies, training, practices and supervision as it relates to traffic and pedestrian stops, searches, arrests and use of force. Criminal charges are not on the table. Messages left Wednesday for Joliet police and the mayor’s office weren’t immediately returned.