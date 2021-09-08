Hmong American Center to hand out free school supplies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If your kids are still in need of back to school supplies, the Hmong American Center has you covered.

This Sunday the Royalty Pageant will hand out 100 bags stuffed with school supplies. Members of the court said it's important that kids have what they need to succeed and they are excited to help the community.

"I think it is very important for our children to have school supplies because they are our next generation that will take care of our country actually. And it is very important for them to be resilient in class and even note taking in class," Said Yengtha Vue, Mr. Hmong Royalty Second Prince.

If you want to get a bag the giveaway runs from 11-4 or until they run out of bags. You can call 715-842-8390 to reserve a bag or just show up, but it is a first come, first serve basis.