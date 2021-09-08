GARDEN GOODIES: Sweet dumpling squash

GARDEN GOODIES: Sweet dumpling squashNew
For this week's Garden Goodies segment, the morning crew got to enjoy sweet dumpling squash in a chard wrap. It was a Green Bay Packers special edition with the squash being green and gold and it's week one of the 2021 season!
Sweet dumpling squash is a winter squash similar to acorn squash. Grow it like you would any other winter squash. Plant by seed in full sun when the threat of frost is gone in the spring.
This squash will grow in similar soil to most other squash and will produce up to 8 or so squash per vine. The only problem, similar to all squash is powdery mildew, which is a fungal disease that accumulates on the leaves in late Summer. An organic copper sulfate spray will help to keep the mildew at bay, but even if you do not spray, you will still get some squash.
Ingredients:
- Several large chard leaves (15 to 20)
- 2 Cooked sweet dumpling squash
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese
Recipe:
- Cook the squash similar to other squash.
- Cut it in half, scoop out the seeds, place halves upside down in a pan with a small amount of water in the bottom, cover and cook at 350 degrees for about 35 to 40 minutes.
- Scoop out the cooked squash and mix with 1 cup of parmesan cheese
- Blanch the chard leaves in hot water.
- Cool the leaves off in cold water and drain.
- Cut the thickest part of the tough center rib out of the chard leaf before making each wrap.
- Place a small spoonful of the squash and cheese mixture in the top of the chard leaf and roll it up from the top to the bottom.
- Place wraps in a baking pan with a small amount of olive oil on the bottom.
- Cook for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees.