GARDEN GOODIES: Sweet dumpling squash

For this week's Garden Goodies segment, the morning crew got to enjoy sweet dumpling squash in a chard wrap. It was a Green Bay Packers special edition with the squash being green and gold and it's week one of the 2021 season!

Sweet dumpling squash is a winter squash similar to acorn squash. Grow it like you would any other winter squash. Plant by seed in full sun when the threat of frost is gone in the spring.

This squash will grow in similar soil to most other squash and will produce up to 8 or so squash per vine. The only problem, similar to all squash is powdery mildew, which is a fungal disease that accumulates on the leaves in late Summer. An organic copper sulfate spray will help to keep the mildew at bay, but even if you do not spray, you will still get some squash.

Ingredients:

Several large chard leaves (15 to 20)

2 Cooked sweet dumpling squash

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Recipe: