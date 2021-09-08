Final decision looms for idled Park Falls mill

"It's been rough."

Those three words echoing an understatement throughout the nearly-empty halls of the Park Falls Paper Mill.

With over a century of making paper in the Northwoods, the number of employees has dipped from 100-plus to less than ten.

"A lot of employees are still hanging on," explained Human Resources Manager Brian Walker. "There are a lot of employees that worked here for twenty to forty years, and this is all they know."

Since March, the mill has seen the number of people in its halls dip constantly.

The fate of the mill has been up in the air for years, closing most recently in 2019.

It reopened in 2020, but then the pandemic hit - and its been idling since then.

And the former employees - the ones who helped bring lifeblood to both the mill and Park Falls proper - have been, too.

"People that work here spend their money here, all local people," said Jerry Wendland III, Procurement Manager. "It affects the economy around the area."

The mill was sold on August 31st, with the future still uncertain.

"I'm hoping that the mill can be operational again, and get people back to work. We had close to 100 people here," said Walker.

And as winter approaches, the company is left with a decision: Keep the mill running and heated, or let it sit cold - a decision that means the machines wouldn't start back up again.

"We're going to try to protect as much of the equipment as we can," explained Jerry Wendland Sr., Plant Maintenance Supervisor. "But that's still up in the air."

While there's no word yet on what the owners will decide - workers say they expect a decision within the next sixty days.

"I think even our buyer can see that it shouldn't be liquidated - and that there's a huge demand for what we produce here."

News 9 has reached out to the current owners, Maynards Industries, for comment, but did not hear back by press time.