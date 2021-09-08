Expectations for the upcoming harvest season

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- After a summer of heavy rainfall agriculture experts and farmers are hopeful for the upcoming harvest.

Experts say this year has been good to farmers in central Wisconsin , the excess rain allowed or better growth across the board for most crops.

"The fields are looking good when you go around you do see some variability there are some areas where the crops aren't looking as good as others but overall in general its looking like it may be a good crop year." said Heather Schlesser, Agriculture Educator with UW Extension.

Those anxiously waiting to start apple and pumpkin picking just have to wait a bit longer.

Picking season is expected to start in mid-end of September and into early October.