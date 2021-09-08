Dylann Roof seeks rehearing on church shooting conviction

Dylann Roof has filed the next step in his federal appeal. On Wednesday, Roof’s lawyers filed a petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seeking to challenge the court’s confirmation of his conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Last month, a three-judge panel of the court unanimously upheld Roof’s conviction and sentence, rejecting arguments that the young white man should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Now, Roof wants the full court to consider his appeal.