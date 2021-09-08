Dancing With the Stars announces Season 30 cast

(WKOW) — Dancing With the Stars is back for the 30th season and its cast of celebrities and professionals was announced on GMA.

The popular show previously announced popstar Jo Jo Siwa and gold medal Olympian Suni Lee are a part of the cast. Now you can look forward to seeing Peloton instructors, NBA stars, pop culture icons and more when the show airs on September 20. The full cast includes:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Melanie C

Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)

Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)

Melora Hardin (“The Office”)

Social media star Olivia Jade

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)

Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)

Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)

Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby

NBA star Iman Shumpert

Popstar JoJo Siwa

The professionals dancers taking the floor again include:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Viewers still have to wait until the live premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.