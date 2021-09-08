Cooler with spotty showers today

More typical Fall weather is on the way for the next few days. No major storms are projected to hit the area and temperatures will be seasonal on most days.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a chance of spotty showers during the afternoon, maybe some claps of thunder.

High: 69 Wind: NW 12-22

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cool.

Low: 49 Wind: NW around 5

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and seasonal. A few sprinkles possible north and east of Marathon county.

High: 71 Wind: NW around 10

Today will be one of the days in the forecast when there might be a bit of rain. Broken cloud cover will develop and around midday we will see a few spotty showers develop. These will continue through the afternoon. If you do happen to get hit by a shower, it will only last 5 or 10 minutes and then be done. With a continued northwest wind at 12 to 22 mph, the temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tomorrow will have a little more blue sky and Friday should have mostly sunny conditions. This means a bit of a warm-up is in store. Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday and rise into the mid 70s on Friday. There is still a small chance of a few sprinkles north and east of Marathon county on Thursday, then Friday should be dry.

Saturday will be the warmest day in the outlook with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will move in from the northwest on Saturday afternoon and this will produce a slight chance of a shower or storm, but most of the day looks dry.

After the front moves through the weather will turn cooler for Sunday with highs only in the low 70s. The temps will then top out in the low to mid 70s for early next week so the seasonal trend will continue. The next chance of any significant rain looks to be Monday night.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front produced very heavy rain in the central U.S. Thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon produced five to nine inches of rain around Lincoln NE, with an unofficial total of eleven inches near Holmes Park. Up to six and a half inches of rain soaked northern and western Iowa. Eighty to ninety percent of the homes in Shenandoah IA, where 5.89 inches of rain was received, reported basement flooding. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)