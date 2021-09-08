Change in the weather maybe causing headaches

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The change in season maybe a welcome relief for some but is causing excess stress for others.

"There is a suggestion that there is a correlation between changes in barometric pressure with headache-migraine headaches. " Katelyn Frankwick Physician's Assistant at Aspirus Marshfield Clinic said.

"There is an increased frequency to this. To be honest we don't really know why that happens and we haven't really studied the correlation exactly."

This theory is not scientifically proven but there is data to suggest the change in pressure does cause many aches and pains in patients.

Combining the change in pressure and allergy season this time of year create a breeding ground for painful headaches.

For those experiencing increased headaches and or migraine Frankwick says taking over the counter medicine early will help with the pain - the earlier, the better.

If headaches continue, get worse, or start to interfere with your daily activity, you should consult your doctor immediately.