Badgers unveil 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)--The Wisconsin Badgers have unveiled the 2021-22 season schedule for the men's basketball team.

The Badgers will face UW-Whitewater in an exhibition on October 29, the first regular season game will be at home against St. Francis Brooklyn on November 9.

For the first time in 25 years Wisconsin will face off against Providence. The game will be played in Madison on November 15 as part of the Big Ten vs Big East Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Badgers will be in Hawaii the week of Thanksgiving as they take part in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. They will face Texas A&M on November 22 and then face either Butler or Houston the next day.

The Badgers will look to move their record above a .500 average in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they head down to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on December 1.

The Badgers will continue their matchup against Marquette University on December 4. The first game in the series was played in 1923.

Big Ten conference play will start on December 8 when the Badgers welcome Indiana to Madison.

Senior day at the Kohl Center will be March 6 against Nebraska.