AP source: Trump to endorse GOP challenger to Cheney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has chosen a favored candidate in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal critics. Trump is planning to endorse Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman as she prepares to launch a primary campaign against Cheney, the most prominent member of Congress to vote for Trump’s second impeachment. That’s according to a person familiar with his decision who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement. The endorsement marks Trump’s most significant to date as he works to maintain his status as GOP kingmaker and make good on his threat to exact revenge on his critics.