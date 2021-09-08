An ex-boyfriend of woman killed arrested in her death

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Oneida County sheriff’s officials say an ex-boyfriend of a Rhinelander woman found fatally shot in June was been arrested in Illinois. The 30-year-old man was taken into custody in Carol Stream on Tuesday afternoon in the death of 26-year-old Hannah Miller. She was found dead of a gunshot wound along a road in the town of Pelican, near Highway 8, on June 30. Law enforcement had been searching for the man now in custody since Miller’s death. Authorities say the extradition process has begun to transfer the suspect to Oneida County.