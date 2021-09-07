Wisconsin reports over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since January

MADISON (WKOW) — Among a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, Wisconsin is again hitting a grim pandemic milestone in regard to hospitalization.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s latest update, hospitals across the state are now treating 1,045 COVID-19 patients, with 315 of them receiving treatment in ICU wards. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations broke 1,000 was on January 13, when COVID-19 vaccinations were just starting to go into the arms of front-line employees.

Only two months ago, on July 6, Wisconsin had only 74 COVID-19 patients, which is the fewest hospitalized COVID-19 patients recorded throughout the entire pandemic. Since then, the number of patients has increased on a near-daily basis.

The record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state is 2,277, recorded on November 17. At that time, Wisconsin was averaging nearly 7,877 new COVID-19 cases each day. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 1,583 new cases a day.