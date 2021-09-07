Typical early Fall weather

Fairly typical early September weather is on the way for the next few days – not too hot and not too cold with a little more breeze at times. Some showers will be in the area at times, but nothing too heavy.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely during the morning, then more sun and breezy during the afternoon.

High: 76 Wind: South around 10, becoming NW 15-25

Tonight: A few brief showers early in the Northwoods, otherwise a few scattered clouds.

Low: 54 Wind: West-Northwest 10-15

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a chance of spotty showers during the afternoon.

High: 70 Wind: NW 15-20

The first chance of rain this work week will be during the morning hours today. A cold front passing through the area will produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid-morning. By lunchtime, the rain should be done. We will see more sun and breezy conditions for the afternoon with highs in the 70s. Winds will be out of the south before the front moves through, then it will switch to the northwest at 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon.

The northwest wind will continue into tomorrow and bring a bit cooler weather. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. A few spotty showers could pop up during the afternoon under partly or mostly cloudy skies. A couple of sprinkles cold form again on Thursday afternoon in the far north, otherwise we can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

We should have high pressure and mostly sunny skies to round out the workweek on Friday. It will be a bit warmer as well with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will be a little above normal as well with highs in the 70s and a partly cloudy skiy. A cold front brushing by to our north will produce a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm on Saturday with the highest chance of the wet weather in the Northwoods.

Sunday will be cooler again with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1881 - The temperature soared to 101 degrees at New York City, 102 degrees at Boston MA, and 104 degrees at Washington D.C. (David Ludlum)