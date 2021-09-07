Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 8:04AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chain O’ Lakes-King, or near Waupaca, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

New London and Black Creek.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.