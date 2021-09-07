Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:18PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:18PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Popple River to near Parrish. Movement was
southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Antigo, Crandon, Kingsford, Pembine, Goodman, White Lake, Homestead,
Fern, Parrish and Popple River.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.