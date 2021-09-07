Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:11PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:11PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 710 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong winds along
a gust front extending from near Winter, to 7 miles southwest of
Couderay, to near Spooner, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters reported uprooted trees near
Ojibway.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Exeland around 720 PM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building.