Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 6:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Eagle River to 8 miles southeast of Willow

Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rhinelander, Crandon, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Newbold, Harrison,

Phelps, Woodboro, Tipler and Parrish.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.