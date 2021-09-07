Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 6:05PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area to near

Lac Du Flambeau. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eagle River, Lac Du Flambeau, Phelps, Boulder Junction, Winchester,

Border Lakes Natural Area, Squirrel Lake, Johnson Lake Barrens

Natural Area, Rainbow Flowage and Rice Creek Natural Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.