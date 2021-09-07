Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:54PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 554 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Park Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured

objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Park Falls, Fifield, and Pike Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building.