Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:23AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 522 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Escanaba to near Wausaukee to 10 miles

west of Neopit. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Wausaukee around 530 AM CDT.

Keshena around 550 AM CDT.

Menominee around 555 AM CDT.

Legend Lake around 600 AM CDT.

Gillett around 610 AM CDT.

Ephraim and Egg Harbor around 615 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include College Of Menominee

Nation, Cullen, Underhill, Breed, Peninsula State Park, Middle Inlet,

Rock Island State Park, Hayes, High Falls Reservoir and Hickory

Corners.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.