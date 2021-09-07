Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 4:22AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Alvin to Hiles to 10 miles west of

Crandon to 8 miles south of Rib Lake. Movement was southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Tipler and Popple River around 435 AM CDT.

Crandon around 440 AM CDT.

Woodlawn around 445 AM CDT.

Council Grounds State Park around 450 AM CDT.

Fern around 455 AM CDT.

Wausau, Rib Mountain and Carter around 500 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Popple River

Headwaters Natural Area, Ackley Wildlife Area, Bastile Lake Natural

Area, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Polar, Otter Springs Recreation

Area, Choate, Bavaria and Aurora.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.