Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 3:59AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 3:59AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 359 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles west of Butternut, or 13 miles west of Park Falls, moving east
at 60 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Park Falls, Fifield and Butternut around 410 AM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building.