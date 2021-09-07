Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 3:38AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 338 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Watersmeet to 6 miles
west of Phelps to near Rainbow Flowage to near Prentice. Movement was
east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Phelps around 345 AM CDT.
Kentuck Lake Campground around 355 AM CDT.
Eagle River around 400 AM CDT.
Tipler and Wisconsin Slough Natural Area around 415 AM CDT.
Woodboro and Headwaters Wilderness around 420 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White
Deer Campground, Sayner, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area,
Bastile Lake Natural Area, Anvil Lake Campground, Lower Tomahawk
River Natural Area, Harshaw, Hazelhurst and Upper Buckatabon Springs
Natural Area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.