Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 3:38AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 338 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Watersmeet to 6 miles

west of Phelps to near Rainbow Flowage to near Prentice. Movement was

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Phelps around 345 AM CDT.

Kentuck Lake Campground around 355 AM CDT.

Eagle River around 400 AM CDT.

Tipler and Wisconsin Slough Natural Area around 415 AM CDT.

Woodboro and Headwaters Wilderness around 420 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White

Deer Campground, Sayner, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area,

Bastile Lake Natural Area, Anvil Lake Campground, Lower Tomahawk

River Natural Area, Harshaw, Hazelhurst and Upper Buckatabon Springs

Natural Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.