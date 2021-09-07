Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 3:08AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 307 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles west of Paulding to 8 miles southeast

of Mercer to 7 miles southwest of Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Movement

was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Border Lakes Natural Area around 315 AM CDT.

Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 320 AM CDT.

Boulder Junction around 325 AM CDT.

Lac Du Flambeau around 330 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Sayner, Land O

Lakes, Nixon Lake Natural Area, Lac Vieux Desert, Upper Buckatabon

Springs Natural Area, High Lake Natural Area, Arbor Vitae, Van Vliet

Hemlocks Natural Area, Trout Lake and Star Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.