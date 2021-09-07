Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 2:42AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Ironwood, to 8 miles

northeast of Butternut, to 6 miles northeast of Winter, moving east

at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured

objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Turtle Flambeau Flowage around 250 AM CDT.

Mercer around 255 AM CDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building.