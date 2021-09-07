Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 2:16AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles north of Wakefield to near Gile to 6

miles northeast of Clam Lake to Hayward. Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds to around 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Winchester, Rice Creek Natural Area, Border Lakes Natural Area,

Boulder Junction, Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area and Lac Du

Flambeau.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.