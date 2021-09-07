Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 8:26AM CDT until September 7 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 824 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New London, or

15 miles east of Waupaca with another storm developing just south

of Waupaca, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Black Creek.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.