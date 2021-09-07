Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 8:11AM CDT until September 7 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Western Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 811 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waupaca,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

New London around 825 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Black

Creek.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.