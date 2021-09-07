Oil Spills Linked to Hurricane Ida

There are many things impacted by hurricanes that go beyond the flooding and wind damage we see on tv. Hurricane Ida didn't just do damage on land. The Coast Guard has set up a pollution response team to investigate dozens of oil spills and oil sheens in Louisiana. More than a week after Ida hit the Gulf of Mexico, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the hurricane made a huge mess of the oil and gas activities there. The government is investigating hundreds of reports of oil spills in the Gulf following the storm—and some of these spills may have come from the enormous network of old and abandoned pipelines that the government has allowed companies to leave on the ocean floor.

In the days since Ida made landfall in Louisiana at the end of August, the Coast Guard has been conducting flights over the Gulf, using satellite imagery to search for spills. Nearly 90% of the Gulf's oil and gas infrastructure is still offline since the storm hit on August 29.

There have been nearly 350 possible spills reported since Ida hit. The largest of the leaks expands at least 10 miles in the Gulf of Mexico. It came from an old pipeline that is no longer in use but still has some oil left in it.

Oil spill view via satellite

Authorities aren't sure if that spill impacted any wildlife yet, but at least one other spill has affected animals in the area. The Gulf of Mexico is an oil and gas hot spot. It has nearly 2000 platforms and rigs and more than 13000 miles of active pipelines.