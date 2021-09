WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The football team at Newman Catholic High School will be facing a new opponent Friday night.

They will now be facing off against Wausau East High School Friday night at Thom Field.

The Cardinals were suppose to play Alma-Center, that game was canceled due to health protocols.

Well, will start with the bad news. Our game this Friday with Alma-Center is cancelled because of health protocols. Was looking forward to heading down and going against a coach we respect tremendously. We hope for the best for them. On to the good news, we have ourselves a game! — Newman Catholic FB (@nc_cardinals_fb) September 7, 2021

That literally won’t ever happen again. High sports are supposed to be about opportunities, and both teams will get those Friday night. Been a big backer of those East kids this year, except Friday night! Never thought I would get the chance to say that in my lifetime! — Newman Catholic FB (@nc_cardinals_fb) September 7, 2021

The game against Wausau East is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.