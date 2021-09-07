Murder victim’s father and friends react after alleged suspect is captured

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Christopher Anderson is accused of shooting and killing Hannah Miller back on June 30.

Now, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Christopher Anderson has been arrested for allegedly murdering Hannah Miller.

Hannah Miller's dad, Craig Miller, said he's relieved.

“I was just kind of floored by it," Craig Miller said. "I was not expecting that.”

Some of Hannah Miller's lifelong friends also shocked by the news of the arrest.

“I was like shaking, because I was so excited but then you know it doesn’t bring her back," Ali Hoffhein said. "So then you feel like the day you found out she passed. I was really starting personally to give up hope on them catching him. I was trying to imagine what our lives are going to be like looking over our shoulders.”

One childhood friend said the journey to the news of the arrest, following Hannah's murder, has not been an easy one.

“Some days you wake up and you’re doing ok," Kelly Lee said. "It could be two hours later, and you see a sunflower which reminds you of Hannah or some sort of item like that. You break down crying.”

Craig Miller has also been having a tough time dealing with the loss of his daughter.

"It's a very dark place to be," Craig Miller said. "It’s one thing to lose your child, but it’s a whole different ballgame when you have this cloud kind of hanging over your head and trying to move forward and deal with the loss and the grief."

In a statement to News 9, Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said, "I’m relieved to put this manhunt behind us, and we are looking forward to focusing our attention on getting justice for Hannah."

Authorities are now working to extradite Anderson back to Oneida County.