Millennial Money: 5 ways to rein in impulse spending

With fewer pandemic-related restrictions this year, the option to do more can result in the urge to spend. You’ve likely had familiar expenses return to your budget like back-to-work or back-to-school wardrobe essentials, or experiences like travel or dining out. But when the nonessentials pile up and creep into your budget, it’s important to get a handle on impulses before a debt cycle starts, especially if you anticipate holiday expenses in the months ahead. Get to know some strategies that can lessen the urge to spend, and spare your finances.