Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard.

After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.

She is the first first lady to leave the White House and log hours at a full-time job.

She recently told Good Housekeeping magazine, “There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom.”