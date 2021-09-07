IAEA seeks Japan transparency in release of Fukushima water

TOKYO (AP) — Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have asked Japan for full and detailed information about a plan to release treated but still radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. The three-member team, which is assisting Japan with the planned release, met with government officials to discuss technical details before traveling to the Fukushima Daiichi plant for an on-site examination. The government and the plant’s operator plan to start releasing the water in spring 2023 so hundreds of storage tanks at the plant can be removed to make room for other facilities needed for its decommissioning. The idea has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, local residents and Japan’s neighbors, including China and South Korea.