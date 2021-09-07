“I know that I was justified”: Madison sex assault victim speaks out after rape kit brings conviction in ’94 case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who waited for more than two decades to see the man who sexually assaulted her convicted says the testing of a rape kit brought justice.

"I never thought this could happen and it did," Eula Newcomb tells 27 News. Newcomb is allowing 27 News to use her identity in hopes being public about her sexual assault and the conviction years later will instill hope in other sexual assault victims.

Newcomb was only 14 when she was sexually assaulted in March 1994. Newcomb regrets she withheld information from Madison police over fears of the impact of the incident on her family. Police operated on the belief Newcomb had been subdued and victimized by a stranger in a Madison park, but she says she was sexually assaulted in a home by an acquaintance she knew only by a nickname.



Biological evidence was collected in the case. But with no arrest, Newcomb says her teenage years were filled with trauma and attempts to mask it.



"I ran away from home a lot," Newcomb says. "It affected my whole life."



As part of a state Justice Department initiative to test long-forgotten sexual assault kits, the kit in the case of Newcomb's crime was tested in 2019. She says she was stunned by the news shared with her by a Madison Police Department detective.



"There's a match," Newcomb says she was told.

The match was to Joachim McKnight, 47, who lived in Michigan. McKnight was arrested and prosecuted. That prosecution was slow as so many other criminal cases have been during the pandemic, but McKnight and prosecutors reached a plea agreement last month. He was convicted of third degree sexual assault and sentenced to prison.



"(It was) Like a weight off my shoulders," Newcomb says. "I never thought this would happen, ever, and it did."



In the time since Newcomb was victimized as a teenager, she's married and had children. A few months before the detective's call about the match between the DNA of her case samples and McKnight, she was diagnosed with cancer.

Newcomb believes if she had given police investigators all the information about her sexual assault when she was 14, her case may have been solved before decades passed. McKnight's conviction and sentence help her move on, even if it comes in what could be the twilight of her life.



"Whenever God says it's my time, I know that I was justified and I can let that go."



A GoFundMe effort has been started to help Newcomb with costs associated with the impact of her continuing cancer treatment: Fundraiser by Eula Newcomb-Devasia : Please help my love ones (gofundme.com)

Any other survivors of sexual assault who believe rape kit testing may help them can contact DOJ Crime Services at 1-800-446-6564.

Legislation pending in the state Assembly would establish new procedures for obtaining and storing sexual assault kits and create timelines for delivery of kits to law enforcement and the state crime labs.