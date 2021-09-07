Hmong American Center speaks out after hurtful video circulates online

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- After a video circulated on social media mocking a member of the Hmong Royalty Court, the Hmong American Center is speaking out and calling the video hurtful and offensive.

When See Xiong saw the video on Saturday she said it had around 200 views. The last time she looked it had a thousand. The video mocks a member of the Hmong Royalty Court and though the Center continues to report it, the damage has been done. Xiong said the person the video was directed at was hurt by what he saw.

"You know I cannot express this enough that it is not okay to joke about someone's flaws, and it is not okay to joke about someone's insecurities, and it is not okay to be a bully," Xiong said.

She said the Center strongly condemns bullying and encourages people to remember that what may be funny to them may not be to someone else and to think before they post.

Neither News 9 or the Hmong American Center will be sharing the video. The Center said it does not deserve the views and ask that if you see it you do not share it either.