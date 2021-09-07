Flooding in central Mexico kills at least 10 in hospital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Flooding set off by heavy rains in central Mexico has left at least 10 people dead in a public hospital in the city of Tula. Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad confirmed the deaths Tuesday without providing details. Officials say that torrential rains in Mexico City and neighboring Mexico State caused the Tula river to jump its banks. Fast-moving water submerged the first floor of businesses and homes in downtown Tula, 60 miles north of Mexico City, before dawn Tuesday. Video recorded inside the Tula hospital showed knee-deep water as staff frantically tried to move patients.