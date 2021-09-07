Cooling down the next few days

The scattered showers and thunderstorms that moved through most of the News 9 area early Tuesday were pretty tame. However, they did produce some giant hail as they rolled into eastern Wisconsin. Hail to the size of golf balls and grapefruit was reported over toward the Fox Cities east to the Lake Michigan Shore! That front is now moving away and it should be partly cloudy around here Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west to northwest around 10 mph.

Cooler air will filter in for Wednesday and skies should be partly or mostly cloudy. We could have a few spotty light showers or sprinkles, especially in the afternoon as energy swirls south from Canada into Wisconsin. Highs should vary from the mid 60s north to low 70s southwest. Northwest winds of 12-22 mph are expected.

High pressure settles in for Thursday bringing partly cloudy skies. Lows could be in the mid to upper 40s with highs around the low 70s. The winds will be much lighter. Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.

A weak weather system will approach Saturday bringing warmer air and a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures could soar to the low 80s. There is still a slight chance of a shower into Sunday morning then partly sunny skies should take hold. Highs will drop back to the low 70s.

Another low pressure system may pass through our region next Monday night into Tuesday morning. It could deliver some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will generally stay in the low 70s. It may turn cooler after that, possibly upper 60s for the middle of next week.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 7-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1881 - The temperature soared to 101 degrees at New York City, 102 degrees at Boston MA, and 104 degrees at Washington D.C. (David Ludlum)

1909 - Topeka, KS, was drenched with 8.08 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a record for that location. (6th- 7th) (The Weather Channel)