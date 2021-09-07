Coffee sleeves created to help prevent suicide

St. GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coffee shops across the Northwoods are teaming up to help prevent suicide as part of National Suicide Prevention Week.

They are sharing messages of hope this week on their coffee sleeves, trying to help those considering suicide - and letting them know they are not alone.

"These messages of hope and for the year that we've had it's just kind of nice to see that message of hope and knowing that there is support out there," said Heidi Pritzl, Psychotherapist, Aspirus Koller Behavioral Health.

According to data from the CDC from 2019 to 2020, suicide deaths dropped by 5.6 percent.

Giving those in the Northwoods optimism that it can continue to decrease, especially in the age group of 10 to 34.

"Typically we're seeing adolescence youth all the way up to elderly individuals using these coffee shops and be getting the sleeves and having more access to those resources. Those resources are then hopefully utilized in someway for some family that is needed that mental health support," said Adam Nowak, Project Aware Mental Health Coordinator.

Seventeen coffee stores are putting the sleeves on their cups--spreading the positive messages.

The Northwoods cope coalition starting up this campaign in hopes of making a difference.

"Be encouraging to all of our customers whether they're local or on vacation here and we just love to get that positive message out and give people hope," said Jamie Will, Owner, Jamie's Java.

The Coffee Sleeve Campaign has been going on since Sunday and at Jamie's Java they ran out of the 250 sleeves they originally got and had to get more. They're hoping their efforts make a difference - even if its with saving just one life.

Other places that are giving away the coffee sleeves are:

Forest County: Jameson's Whiskey Darlin and Tricia's Treasures.

Oneida County: A'la Mode Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, Bath and Body Creations, The Briar House, Café Sonder, Crimson Cup, Deja Brew Coffee & More, Northern Grounds, The Reve, Tilly's, and Tricia's Treasures.

Vilas County: The Daily Grind, Eagle Roasters, Jamie's Java, Little Creek Coffee, Milky Way, and Red Canoe.

If you are in Forest, Oneida, or Vilas county and need to talk to someone or worry that a friend or loved one is considering suicide, call the number 1-888-299-1188.

You can also call the national crisis line. at 1-800-273-talk.



If you'd rather text, send a message to HOPELINE at 741741.



For veterans, call the veterans crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.